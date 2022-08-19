Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Major Shareholder Ryan Cohen Sells 5,000,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2022

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBYGet Rating) major shareholder Ryan Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $105,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,780,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,852,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bed Bath & Beyond Trading Down 19.6 %

BBBY opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.88. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $30.14.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBYGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($1.50). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 90.91% and a negative net margin of 11.74%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -6.08 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBBY. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $6.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bed Bath & Beyond

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,836.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

(Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.