Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Major Shareholder Ryan Cohen Sells 5,000,000 Shares of Stock

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) major shareholder Ryan Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $105,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,780,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,852,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bed Bath & Beyond Trading Down 19.6 %

BBBY opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.88. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $30.14.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($1.50). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 90.91% and a negative net margin of 11.74%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -6.08 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bed Bath & Beyond

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBBY. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $6.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,836.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

