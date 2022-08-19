Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Belden from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Belden from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Belden from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Belden news, SVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $266,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,537.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ashish Chand acquired 9,949 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.36 per share, with a total value of $501,031.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,677.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $266,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,537.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,424 shares of company stock worth $1,294,844 over the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Belden by 8.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 254,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,555,000 after buying an additional 19,122 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Belden by 39.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Belden by 95.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Belden by 41.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 411,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,482,000 after purchasing an additional 120,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Belden by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDC stock opened at $70.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 1.35. Belden has a twelve month low of $47.89 and a twelve month high of $70.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.36 and a 200-day moving average of $56.53.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.68 million. Belden had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Belden will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.53%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

