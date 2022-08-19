Benchmark Lowers Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target to $100.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Benchmark to $100.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Freshpet from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Freshpet from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshpet to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.23.

Shares of FRPT opened at $47.98 on Monday. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $45.22 and a 12 month high of $159.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $146.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.89 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Freshpet will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $544,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Freshpet by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Freshpet by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 16,148 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Freshpet by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 218,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,816,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Freshpet by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 36,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

