Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Grenke (ETR:GLJ) a €50.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($51.02) price target on Grenke (ETR:GLJ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €35.30 ($36.02) target price on Grenke in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($33.67) price objective on Grenke in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Grenke Trading Up 1.4 %

ETR:GLJ opened at €24.28 ($24.78) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.11, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Grenke has a fifty-two week low of €20.98 ($21.41) and a fifty-two week high of €38.66 ($39.45). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is €25.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 11.51.

About Grenke

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copying and medical technology, as well as other IT products.

