Berenberg Bank Analysts Give NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €42.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($42.86) price target on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NOEJ has been the subject of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €25.00 ($25.51) price target on NORMA Group in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €25.00 ($25.51) price target on NORMA Group in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Warburg Research set a €19.00 ($19.39) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €27.00 ($27.55) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, HSBC set a €41.00 ($41.84) price target on NORMA Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

NORMA Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ETR:NOEJ opened at €17.92 ($18.29) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $570.97 million and a PE ratio of 13.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.71. NORMA Group has a 12-month low of €16.51 ($16.85) and a 12-month high of €45.14 ($46.06). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €20.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is €24.73.

About NORMA Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.

