bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX) Trading Down 0.8%

bet-at-home.com AG (ETR:ACX – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €8.37 ($8.54) and last traded at €8.49 ($8.66). Approximately 7,941 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 24,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at €8.56 ($8.73).

bet-at-home.com Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The company has a market cap of $56.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is €13.25.

About bet-at-home.com

bet-at-home.com AG, through its subsidiaries, provides online gambling and sports betting services in Europe. It offers sports betting and live betting; online casinos; Vegas, an online gaming; online poker; and virtual football and basketball leagues, tennis, dog racing, and horse racing betting games.

