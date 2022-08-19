BHZ Capital Management LP Acquires 14,179 Shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI)

BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) by 118.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,179 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in South Plains Financial were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 22,164 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in South Plains Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in South Plains Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in South Plains Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in South Plains Financial by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on South Plains Financial to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

South Plains Financial stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.47. 7 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,581. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.67. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $459.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.68%.

South Plains Financial Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

