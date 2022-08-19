BHZ Capital Management LP Acquires 600 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,014 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,006,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,759,000 after purchasing an additional 547,100 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,711,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,660 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 6.8% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,349,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,034,000 after purchasing an additional 275,923 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 6.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,868,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,103,000 after purchasing an additional 182,851 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 12.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,739,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,660,000 after purchasing an additional 297,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.93. The stock had a trading volume of 20,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,827. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $22.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $303.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from Umpqua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $87,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,960.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

