BHZ Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 364,219 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,535,000. F.N.B. makes up about 1.5% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of F.N.B. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in F.N.B. by 1,877.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,404,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,506,000 after acquiring an additional 19,372,714 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,595,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,324,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,630 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,114,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,857 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1,022.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 865,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 788,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FNB shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

FNB traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.75. 21,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,056. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.11.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

See Also

