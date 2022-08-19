BHZ Capital Management LP Buys 87,278 Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) by 824.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,278 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HONE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 351.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares during the period. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HONE stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.39. 492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,249. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $721.95 million, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.71. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $15.45.

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 7.16%. Research analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

