BHZ Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 12,189 Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HFWA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,012. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average of $25.38. The firm has a market cap of $947.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.61. Heritage Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.01%.

In related news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $141,290.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,760.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

