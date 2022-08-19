BHZ Capital Management LP Grows Position in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,897 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.36% of Unity Bancorp worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Unity Bancorp by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Unity Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Unity Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $420,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Unity Bancorp stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.64. 258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,952. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.19 and a 1 year high of $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.11.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 38.44%. The business had revenue of $24.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.79 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

