BHZ Capital Management LP Has $10.07 Million Stock Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,763 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares accounts for 3.4% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $10,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,375,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 111,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,320,283.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.35 per share, for a total transaction of $522,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 146,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,541,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,375,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 111,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,320,283.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 59,705 shares of company stock worth $3,336,583. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,482. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.53. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.79 and a 12-month high of $71.60.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.15). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TCBI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.