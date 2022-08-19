BHZ Capital Management LP Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN)

BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 1.25% of Bank of Princeton worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Princeton during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton in the 4th quarter worth about $461,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 17,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter.

Bank of Princeton Price Performance

Shares of BPRN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.90. 105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,898. The Bank of Princeton has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $32.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.00.

Bank of Princeton Announces Dividend

Bank of Princeton ( NASDAQ:BPRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of Princeton will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BPRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Princeton in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Princeton from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

About Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

