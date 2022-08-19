BHZ Capital Management LP Has $849,000 Stock Holdings in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) by 161.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,018 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,856 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.33% of Orrstown Financial Services worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORRF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 1,414.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 77,622 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 327,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. 43.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Orrstown Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORRF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.22. 11 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,323. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.81. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $27.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average of $24.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Orrstown Financial Services Announces Dividend

Orrstown Financial Services ( NASDAQ:ORRF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.24 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 12.06%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is 26.76%.

Orrstown Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.