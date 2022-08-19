BHZ Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

BHZ Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the first quarter worth about $40,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Peapack-Gladstone Financial

In other news, Director Peter D. Horst bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.49 per share, with a total value of $78,725.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,848 shares in the company, valued at $341,603.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 3,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $103,849.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,946.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter D. Horst acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.49 per share, with a total value of $78,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,848 shares in the company, valued at $341,603.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.49. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a one year low of $27.71 and a one year high of $38.60. The company has a market capitalization of $654.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 11.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.04%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

