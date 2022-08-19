BHZ Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

BHZ Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,975 shares during the period. Central Valley Community Bancorp accounts for about 1.2% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.36% of Central Valley Community Bancorp worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,961 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 704,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,633,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 98,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 15,501 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 89,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 49,392 shares during the period. 48.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CVCY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.05. The stock had a trading volume of 25,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,202. The firm has a market cap of $211.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.86. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average is $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Central Valley Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVCY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 12.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Central Valley Community Bancorp to $17.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

