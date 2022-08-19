Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Purchased by Sio Capital Management LLC

Sio Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) by 1,205.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 636,201 shares during the period. Bicycle Therapeutics accounts for about 4.3% of Sio Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sio Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.32% of Bicycle Therapeutics worth $11,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 137.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 88,801 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 166.0% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $183,000. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BCYC shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $69.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

Shares of BCYC traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,722. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a current ratio of 9.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.61 million, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.76. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $62.08.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.07% and a negative net margin of 533.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

