Bidstack Group (LON:BIDS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Bidstack Group (LON:BIDS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Bidstack Group Stock Performance

BIDS opened at GBX 2.95 ($0.04) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.48 million and a PE ratio of -2.46. Bidstack Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 6.15 ($0.07). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Bidstack Group Company Profile

Bidstack Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an advertising technology company in the United Kingdom. It provides dynamic, targeted, and automated native in-game advertising for the global video games industry across multiple platforms, including mobile, PC, and console. The company also offers content security and assurance services to cross platform advertisers.

