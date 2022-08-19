Bidstack Group (LON:BIDS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Bidstack Group (LON:BIDS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Bidstack Group Stock Performance
BIDS opened at GBX 2.95 ($0.04) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.48 million and a PE ratio of -2.46. Bidstack Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 6.15 ($0.07). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Bidstack Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Bidstack Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bidstack Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.