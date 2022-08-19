Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,388.13

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,388.13 ($16.77) and traded as high as GBX 1,419 ($17.15). Big Yellow Group shares last traded at GBX 1,393 ($16.83), with a volume of 164,429 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BYG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,375 ($16.61) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.33) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,574.17 ($19.02).
Big Yellow Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of £2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 360.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,343.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,387.47.
Big Yellow Group Increases Dividend
Big Yellow Group Company Profile
Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.
