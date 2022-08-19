Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 54.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS.
Bill.com Stock Down 1.3 %
Bill.com stock opened at $149.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $89.87 and a 1-year high of $348.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of -51.70 and a beta of 2.26.
Insider Transactions at Bill.com
In other news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 5,504 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $825,600.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,100 shares in the company, valued at $615,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 5,504 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $825,600.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,100 shares in the company, valued at $615,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 24,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total value of $3,489,446.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,152.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,624 shares of company stock worth $7,968,212. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bill.com
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BILL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $177.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.90.
Bill.com Company Profile
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bill.com (BILL)
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.