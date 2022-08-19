Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $149.40, but opened at $177.98. Bill.com shares last traded at $167.61, with a volume of 68,663 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis.

BILL has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bill.com to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $320.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.24.

In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 24,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total value of $3,489,446.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,152.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 5,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $825,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 24,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total transaction of $3,489,446.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,152.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,968,212 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Bill.com by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 333,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,566,000 after buying an additional 49,200 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in Bill.com by 245.3% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,495,000 after buying an additional 73,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bill.com by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after buying an additional 19,383 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Bill.com by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at $1,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Stock Up 16.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.77 and its 200 day moving average is $165.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.05 and a beta of 2.26.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

