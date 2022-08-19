Binance USD Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (BUSD)

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last week, Binance USD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Binance USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance USD has a market cap of $18.82 billion and approximately $7.27 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Binance USD alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,283.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003720 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00127136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00033296 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00074578 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD (BUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 18,814,101,294 coins. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Binance USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.