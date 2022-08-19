Bintex Futures (BNTX) Price Hits $0.37 on Top Exchanges

Bintex Futures (BNTX) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 18th. One Bintex Futures coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001618 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bintex Futures has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Bintex Futures has a total market capitalization of $37,157.26 and $8,999.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004387 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001585 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002168 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.72 or 0.00740094 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Bintex Futures Profile
Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com.
Buying and Selling Bintex Futures
