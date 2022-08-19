Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Path from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Bio-Path Price Performance

Bio-Path stock opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.59. Bio-Path has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $8.62. The company has a market cap of $28.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Path

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Bio-Path in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. 6.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

