Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BIOC. Maxim Group set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Biocept in a research note on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Biocept from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Biocept Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOC opened at $1.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Biocept has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $4.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.64. The company has a market cap of $17.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of Biocept

Biocept ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 million. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 11.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biocept will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Biocept by 50.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.52% of the company’s stock.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

