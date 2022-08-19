Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BIOC. Maxim Group set a $4.00 price objective on Biocept in a research note on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Biocept from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Biocept Price Performance

NASDAQ:BIOC opened at $1.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.83. Biocept has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $4.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Biocept ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 million. Biocept had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Biocept will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Biocept by 91.7% in the first quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Biocept in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Biocept in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Biocept in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Biocept in the second quarter worth $97,000. 13.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

Further Reading

