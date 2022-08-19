Birake Tops 1-Day Volume of $13,809.00 (BIR)

Birake (BIR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Birake has a market cap of $9.15 million and $13,809.00 worth of Birake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Birake coin can now be bought for about $0.0864 or 0.00000379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Birake has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004385 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001583 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002174 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.72 or 0.00739911 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Birake
Birake’s total supply is 109,059,969 coins and its circulating supply is 105,902,792 coins. The Reddit community for Birake is /r/birakecom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Birake is birake.com. Birake’s official Twitter account is @birakecom and its Facebook page is accessible here.
