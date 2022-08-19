Birdchain (BIRD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.00

Birdchain (BIRD) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Birdchain has a total market cap of $51,504.03 and approximately $5.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Birdchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Birdchain has traded 78.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004674 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,396.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003622 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002390 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00127086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00032779 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00076591 BTC.

Birdchain (CRYPTO:BIRD) is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,797,494 coins. Birdchain’s official website is www.birdchainapp.com. The official message board for Birdchain is medium.com/@birdchain_io. The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Birdchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Birdchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

