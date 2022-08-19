BitCore Price Reaches $0.0800 on Exchanges (BTX)

BitCore (BTX) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0800 or 0.00000373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitCore has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitCore has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and $141,715.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BitCore

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitCore Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

