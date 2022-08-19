Bitgear (GEAR) Price Hits $0.0012

Bitgear (GEAR) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 19th. In the last seven days, Bitgear has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. Bitgear has a total market capitalization of $105,930.26 and approximately $94.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitgear coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004753 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002176 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.54 or 0.00801051 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Bitgear
Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,247,931 coins. Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitgear is www.bitgear.io. Bitgear’s official message board is medium.com/bitgear.
