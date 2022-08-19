BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 77.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club updated its FY23 guidance to $3.50-3.60 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $3.50-$3.60 EPS.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $74.09 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $77.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $1,290,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,278.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $1,290,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,278.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $998,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,231,688.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,849 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Wholesale Club

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,785 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,230,000 after buying an additional 1,313,206 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 28.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,219,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,088,000 after acquiring an additional 491,047 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,729.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 266,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,028,000 after acquiring an additional 252,069 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,900,000 after acquiring an additional 240,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Further Reading

