BlackCoin (BLK) Price Hits $0.0145 on Major Exchanges

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $892,341.69 and approximately $240.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0145 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00023433 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00016174 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005153 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000900 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,400,876 coins and its circulating supply is 61,554,101 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlackCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.