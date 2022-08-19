BlackHat (BLKC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $84,560.00

BlackHat (BLKC) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One BlackHat coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0728 or 0.00000342 BTC on exchanges. BlackHat has a total market capitalization of $553,383.30 and $84,560.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BlackHat has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $168.62 or 0.00792256 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

BlackHat Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 8,470,571 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,715 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin.

Buying and Selling BlackHat

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

