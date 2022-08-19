BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.08-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.00 million-$135.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.38 million. BlackLine also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.25-$0.27 EPS.

BlackLine Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BL traded down $2.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.01. The stock had a trading volume of 11,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,232. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $49.66 and a 12 month high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.69.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $128.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of BlackLine from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.89.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $31,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,765.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $31,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,157,765.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total transaction of $186,027.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 38,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,322.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,092 shares of company stock valued at $287,268. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BL. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 66.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 257.2% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 26.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 1,062.0% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

