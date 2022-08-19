BlackPool (BPT) Trading Up 6.9% Over Last Week

BlackPool (BPT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One BlackPool coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00002184 BTC on exchanges. BlackPool has a total market capitalization of $564,724.05 and $20,407.00 worth of BlackPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BlackPool has traded up 6.9% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004674 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001583 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002192 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.64 or 0.00788259 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
BlackPool Profile
BlackPool’s launch date was January 12th, 2019. BlackPool’s total supply is 52,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,086,603 coins. BlackPool’s official Twitter account is @bux.
