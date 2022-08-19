Blank Wallet 1-Day Volume Hits $1.75 Million (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (BLANK) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Blank Wallet coin can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001838 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded 39% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blank Wallet has a market cap of $15.31 million and $1.75 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.75 or 0.00788514 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet.

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

