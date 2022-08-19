Blocknet Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (BLOCK)

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 19th. During the last seven days, Blocknet has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000703 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $4.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00023117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016060 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005006 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,975,158 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blocknet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

