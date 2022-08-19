Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Craig Hallum

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Craig Hallum to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BLBD. TheStreet lowered shares of Blue Bird from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Blue Bird from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

BLBD stock opened at $12.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03. Blue Bird has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $387.82 million, a P/E ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 132.71% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blue Bird will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLBD. Coliseum Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blue Bird in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,313,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,977,000. 325 Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Bird by 307.6% during the 1st quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,069,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,120,000 after buying an additional 806,795 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,107,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Blue Bird by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 321,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 166,951 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses.

