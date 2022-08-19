Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) Stock Position Decreased by DG Capital Management LLC

DG Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,956,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,256 shares during the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners accounts for 2.6% of DG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. DG Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Blueknight Energy Partners worth $13,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Zazove Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $8,025,000. Institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKEP remained flat at $4.63 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $194.00 million, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.55. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $4.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Blueknight Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Blueknight Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.95%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Blueknight Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.

