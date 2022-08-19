BMO Capital Markets Increases Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Price Target to $125.00

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 32.95% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Shares of SQM stock opened at $94.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.13 and a 200-day moving average of $83.67. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $46.13 and a 52 week high of $115.76. The company has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $1.56. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 30.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15,400.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 19.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

