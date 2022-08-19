BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS)

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RS. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $207.29.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

RS opened at $195.08 on Monday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a one year low of $135.46 and a one year high of $211.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.02 by $0.13. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.06 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 11.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $198,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $198,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total transaction of $1,677,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,738 shares in the company, valued at $23,948,581.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 317,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,999,000 after purchasing an additional 18,956 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter valued at $999,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter valued at $1,012,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 231.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 190,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,298,000 after purchasing an additional 132,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.3% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 8,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.