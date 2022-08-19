BMO Capital Markets Trims MDA (OTC:MDALF) Target Price to C$10.00

MDA (OTC:MDALF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MDALF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of MDA from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of MDA from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get MDA alerts:

MDA Stock Down 1.1 %

OTC MDALF opened at C$6.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.39. MDA has a 1 year low of C$5.02 and a 1 year high of C$12.55.

About MDA

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that provide satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MDA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.