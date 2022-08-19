Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$36.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$25.00 to C$36.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BBD.B. Cowen upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a buy rating and set a C$51.85 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Vertical Research raised shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$46.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$32.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a not updated rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$54.97.

Shares of BBD.B opened at C$32.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$36.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.55. The stock has a market cap of C$3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$18.30 and a one year high of C$57.00.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

