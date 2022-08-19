Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CFO Sells $630,600.00 in Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,546,838. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Booking Stock Up 0.7 %

BKNG opened at $2,144.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,890.85 and its 200 day moving average is $2,125.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,669.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.18, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 96.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Booking

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,550.53.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 85.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 63.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.