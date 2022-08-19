Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CFO Sells $630,600.00 in Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,546,838. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Booking Stock Up 0.7 %
BKNG opened at $2,144.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,890.85 and its 200 day moving average is $2,125.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,669.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.18, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25.
Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 96.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Booking
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 85.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 63.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.
About Booking
Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Booking (BKNG)
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.