Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Lowered to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Borregaard ASA Price Performance
BRRDF opened at $18.20 on Thursday. Borregaard ASA has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $25.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.91.
Borregaard ASA Company Profile
