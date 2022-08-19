Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Lowered to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Borregaard ASA Price Performance

BRRDF opened at $18.20 on Thursday. Borregaard ASA has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $25.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.91.

Borregaard ASA Company Profile

Borregaard ASA develops, produces, and markets specialized biomaterials, biochemicals, and biofuels in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: BioSolutions, BioMaterials, and Fine Chemicals. The BioSolutions segment provides biopolymers for a range of applications, such as agrochemicals, batteries, industrial binders, and construction; and biovanillin for flavor and fragrance companies, as well as for food and beverage industry.

