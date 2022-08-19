Bracebridge Capital LLC Buys Shares of 296,572 MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC)

Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 296,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,000. Bracebridge Capital LLC owned 0.95% of MedTech Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTAC. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the first quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $494,000. Institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

MedTech Acquisition Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MedTech Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.89. The stock had a trading volume of 10,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,898. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $10.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85.

MedTech Acquisition Profile

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare sector in the United States.. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

