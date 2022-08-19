Bread (BRD) Market Cap Reaches $862,801.73

Bread (BRD) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Bread coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bread has traded down 42.3% against the dollar. Bread has a total market cap of $862,801.73 and approximately $21,735.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004762 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,007.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004762 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003729 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00126710 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00033278 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00077037 BTC.

Bread Coin Profile

Bread is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bread

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

