Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK) Insider Susan McErlain Buys 24,374 Shares

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Rating) insider Susan McErlain bought 24,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 82 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £19,986.68 ($24,150.17).
Brickability Group Price Performance
LON:BRCK traded up GBX 0.12 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 81.62 ($0.99). The company had a trading volume of 163,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,749. Brickability Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 73 ($0.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 114 ($1.38). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 79.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 88.26. The company has a market capitalization of £243.68 million and a PE ratio of 2,047.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.87.
Brickability Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.04 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Brickability Group’s previous dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Brickability Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.13%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Brickability Group Company Profile
Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Roofing Services; and Heating, Plumbing and Joinery. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, rain screen cladding systems, architectural masonry, roofing tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, heated towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.
Featured Articles
