Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.76-$2.76 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.50 billion-$30.50 billion.

Bridgestone Stock Down 1.7 %

Bridgestone stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.79. 18,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,714. Bridgestone has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average is $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Bridgestone from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Bridgestone Company Profile

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

